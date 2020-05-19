Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Vipers’ show combat capabilities through training flight mission [Image 3 of 5]

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Amy Stork 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    One of two CH-47 Chinook helicopters with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, known as ‘Big Windy’, is positioned to view the 1-3rd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion (1-3rd ARB) exercise. The exercise was an opportunity for the 1-3rd ARB, to conduct a training mission May 19, with the full battalion under realistic conditions.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 06:15
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Vipers’ show combat capabilities through training flight mission [Image 5 of 5], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

