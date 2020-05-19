One of two CH-47 Chinook helicopters with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, known as ‘Big Windy’, is positioned to view the 1-3rd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion (1-3rd ARB) exercise. The exercise was an opportunity for the 1-3rd ARB, to conduct a training mission May 19, with the full battalion under realistic conditions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 06:15 Photo ID: 6217489 VIRIN: 200519-A-JY347-602 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 894.37 KB Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Vipers’ show combat capabilities through training flight mission [Image 5 of 5], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.