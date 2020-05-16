An American flag stands next to a grave at the Kindergraves memorial site in the Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 16, 2020. As part of an annual memorial service sponsored by the Kaiserslautern Kindergraves Memorial Foundation, in coordination with the Kaiserslautern Military Community and city officials, a flower and an American flag are placed at each grave marker in the burial site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 02:46 Photo ID: 6217412 VIRIN: 200516-F-KY598-1054 Resolution: 4106x2310 Size: 1.56 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American children remembered in annual memorial service [Image 5 of 5], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.