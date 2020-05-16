An American flag stands next to a grave at the Kindergraves memorial site in the Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 16, 2020. As part of an annual memorial service sponsored by the Kaiserslautern Kindergraves Memorial Foundation, in coordination with the Kaiserslautern Military Community and city officials, a flower and an American flag are placed at each grave marker in the burial site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)
American children remembered in annual memorial service
