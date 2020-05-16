American children remembered in annual memorial service

A statue of Mary holding baby Jesus looks over the graves at the Kindergraves memorial site in the Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 16, 2020. Leadership from the Ramstein Area Chief’s Group, German-American and International Women’s Club and the Kaiserslautern Mayor’s Office attended an annual memorial service to honor and remember 451 American children who were buried in the Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery between 1952 and 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

