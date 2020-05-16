A floral wreath presented by the German-American and International Women’s Club lays in front of the American Kindergraves memorial site in the Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 16, 2020. The German-American and International Women’s Club serves as co-chair with the Ramstein Area Chief’s Group for the Kaiserslautern Kindergraves Memorial Foundation, established in 1986. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 02:46
|Photo ID:
|6217411
|VIRIN:
|200516-F-KY598-1026
|Resolution:
|5305x3537
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, American children remembered in annual memorial service [Image 5 of 5], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
American children remembered in annual memorial service
LEAVE A COMMENT