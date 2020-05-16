American children remembered in annual memorial service

A floral wreath presented by the German-American and International Women’s Club lays in front of the American Kindergraves memorial site in the Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 16, 2020. The German-American and International Women’s Club serves as co-chair with the Ramstein Area Chief’s Group for the Kaiserslautern Kindergraves Memorial Foundation, established in 1986. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

