    American children remembered in annual memorial service [Image 3 of 5]

    American children remembered in annual memorial service

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.16.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A floral wreath presented by the German-American and International Women’s Club lays in front of the American Kindergraves memorial site in the Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 16, 2020. The German-American and International Women’s Club serves as co-chair with the Ramstein Area Chief’s Group for the Kaiserslautern Kindergraves Memorial Foundation, established in 1986. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American children remembered in annual memorial service [Image 5 of 5], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    memorial
    USAFE
    DoD
    infants
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    children
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    KMC
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    Kindergraves
    Ramstein Area Chief’s Group
    German-American and International Women’s Club
    World’s Best Wing
    Kaiserslautern Mayor’s Office
    Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery
    Kaiserslautern Kindergraves Memorial Foundation
    KKMF

