Builder Constructionman 3rd Class Meghan Plunk smooths asphalt in the Navy Exchange parking lot on NSA Souda Bay, Greece

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 13, 2020) Builder Constructionman 3rd Class Meghan Plunk, from Tacoma, Wash., a Seabee assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Public Works Department, smooths asphalt in the Navy Exchange parking lot on NSA Souda Bay, May 13, 2020. The project added a wheelchair ramp and increased the handicap, reserved, and general parking spaces on the installation. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

Date Taken: 05.13.2020