NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 12, 2020) Builder Constructionman Apprentice Baily Gibbs, from Hornell, New York, and Builder Constructionman Charles Stankye, from Derby, Conn., Seabees assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Public Works Department, spray paint for a reserved parking space in the Navy Exchange parking lot, May 12, 2020. The project added a wheelchair ramp and increased the handicap, reserved, and general parking spaces on the installation. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

