NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 13, 2020) A truck dumps asphalt in the Navy Exchange parking lot on Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, May 13, 2020. This NSA Souda Bay Public Works Department project added a wheelchair ramp and increased the handicap, reserved, and general parking spaces on the installation. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

