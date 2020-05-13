Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A truck dumps asphalt in the Navy Exchange parking lot on Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece

    A truck dumps asphalt in the Navy Exchange parking lot on Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece

    GREECE

    05.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 13, 2020) A truck dumps asphalt in the Navy Exchange parking lot on Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, May 13, 2020. This NSA Souda Bay Public Works Department project added a wheelchair ramp and increased the handicap, reserved, and general parking spaces on the installation. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    Seabees assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Public Works Department, spray paint for a reserved parking space in the Navy Exchange parking lot
    A truck dumps asphalt in the Navy Exchange parking lot on Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece
    Builder Constructionman 3rd Class Meghan Plunk smooths asphalt in the Navy Exchange parking lot on NSA Souda Bay, Greece

    Seabees
    U.S. Navy
    NSA Souda Bay
    Public Works Department

