May 19, 1912 in Naval History infographic

An infographic created for social media regarding May 19, 1912. This was the date when the US Navy assigned Scout Cruisers USS Birmingham (CS 2) and USS Chester (CS 1) to patrol the North Atlantic Ocean’s Grand Banks for icebergs and other navigational hazards. The ice patrols were in response to the loss of the White Star Line’s RMS Titanic. (US Navy Graphic by Max Lonzanida/Released)

