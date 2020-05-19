May 20, 1909 in Naval History Infographic

An infographic created for social media regarding the date of May 20, 1909. This was the date when the USS Mississippi (BB 23) successfully navigated the Mississippi river and called at Natchez, Mississippi. In doing so, she became the first US Navy battleship to visit an inland city. She previously department Cuban waters on May 1, 1909 to commence steaming up the Mississippi River, amid the protests of Naval Officers; she was guided up the river by a River pilot. (US Navy Graphic by Max Lonzanida/Released).

