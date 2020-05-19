Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May 20, 1909 in Naval History Infographic [Image 1 of 4]

    May 20, 1909 in Naval History Infographic

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    An infographic created for social media regarding the date of May 20, 1909. This was the date when the USS Mississippi (BB 23) successfully navigated the Mississippi river and called at Natchez, Mississippi. In doing so, she became the first US Navy battleship to visit an inland city. She previously department Cuban waters on May 1, 1909 to commence steaming up the Mississippi River, amid the protests of Naval Officers; she was guided up the river by a River pilot. (US Navy Graphic by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May 20, 1909 in Naval History Infographic [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval History and Heritage Command
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Forged by the Sea
    History of the Navy
    On this date in history

