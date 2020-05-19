Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May 19, 1912 in Naval History infographic [Image 2 of 4]

    May 19, 1912 in Naval History infographic

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    An infographic created for social media regarding May 19, 1912. This was the date when the US Navy assigned Scout Cruisers USS Birmingham (CS 2) and USS Chester (CS 1) to patrol the North Atlantic Ocean’s Grand Banks for icebergs and other navigational hazards. The ice patrols were in response to the loss of the White Star Line’s RMS Titanic. (US Navy Graphic by Max Lonzanida/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 00:45
    This work, May 19, 1912 in Naval History infographic [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS

    Naval History and Heritage Command
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Forged by the Sea
    History of the Navy
    On this date in history

