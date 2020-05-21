200521-N-LH674-1070 APRA HARBOR (May 21, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs Apra Harbor May 21, 2020, following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaylianna Genier)

