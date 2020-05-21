Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kaylianna Genier 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200521-N-LH674-1011 APRA HARBOR (May 21, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs Apra Harbor May 21, 2020, following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaylianna Genier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 23:12
    Photo ID: 6217283
    VIRIN: 200521-N-LH674-1011
    Resolution: 4778x2688
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by SA Kaylianna Genier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guam
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT