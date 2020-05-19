ESSEX Underway Operations

200518-N-SH168-1006
PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2020) Information Systems Technician Seaman Joseph Binckney sanitizes a passageway aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex. Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Luke McGovern/RELEASED)
