PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2020) An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, attached to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, takes off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Phillips/RELEASED)
|05.18.2020
|05.20.2020 21:49
|6217217
|200518-N-AN781-1022
|5115x3654
|1.22 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 William Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
