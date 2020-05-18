ESSEX Underway Operations

200518-N-AN781-1022



PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2020) An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, attached to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, takes off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Phillips/RELEASED)

