PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2020) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Jaliah Bernard stands watch as tactical information coordinator in the combat information center aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex. Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Owen/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 21:49 Photo ID: 6217208 VIRIN: 200517-N-RY670-1006 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 John Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.