ESSEX Underway Operations

200517-N-RY670-1006
PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2020) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Jaliah Bernard stands watch as tactical information coordinator in the combat information center aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex. Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Owen/RELEASED)
