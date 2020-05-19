Texas National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing to Meatpacking Plants

Members of the Texas Air and Army National Guard prepare to administer COVID-19 tests at a meat packing plant in Mount Pleasant, Texas, on May, 19, 2020. On the order of Governor Greg Abbott, members of the Texas National Guard began providing free COVID-19 testing to employees at meat processing plants across the state of Texas in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities and to ensure that Texas' food supply remains stable during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Erin Castle)
Date Taken:
|05.19.2020
Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 20:19
Location:
