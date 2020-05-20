Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing to Meatpacking Plants [Image 9 of 12]

    Texas National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing to Meatpacking Plants

    MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Texas Military Department

    Members of the Texas Air and Army National Guard prepare to administer COVID-19 tests at a meat packing plant in Mount Pleasant, Texas, on May, 19, 2020. On the order of Governor Greg Abbott, members of the Texas National Guard began providing free COVID-19 testing to employees at meat processing plants across the state of Texas in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities and to ensure that Texas' food supply remains stable during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Erin Castle)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing to Meatpacking Plants [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

