Texas National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing to Meatpacking Plants

Members of the Texas Air and Army National Guard prepare to administer COVID-19 tests at a meat packing plant in Mount Pleasant, Texas, on May, 19, 2020. On the order of Governor Greg Abbott, members of the Texas National Guard began providing free COVID-19 testing to employees at meat processing plants across the state of Texas in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities and to ensure that Texas' food supply remains stable during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Erin Castle)

