U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mark Burston, 747th Communications Squadron executive communication technician, configures a tablet for first-time network usage during COVID-19 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 11, 2020. The 747th CS maintains the Air Force networks for the 15th Wing and its geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 18:39 Photo ID: 6217029 VIRIN: 200511-F-RE693-0097 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.66 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Socially distancing while digitally connected [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.