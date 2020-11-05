Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Socially distancing while digitally connected [Image 2 of 4]

    Socially distancing while digitally connected

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Heimsoth, 747th Communications Squadron network technician, patches ports and configures a network switch for customer connectivity at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 11, 2020. The 747th CS maintains Air Force networks for the 15th Wing and it's geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 18:39
    Photo ID: 6217027
    VIRIN: 200511-F-RE693-0051
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Socially distancing while digitally connected [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Socially distancing while digitally connected
    Socially distancing while digitally connected
    Socially distancing while digitally connected
    Socially distancing while digitally connected

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Socially distancing while digitally connected

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    PACAF
    DOD
    U.S. MILITARY
    PACIFIC AIR FORCES
    HAWAII
    MILITARY
    AIR FORCE
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    AIRMAN
    USAF
    U.S. PACIFIC AIR FORCES
    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM
    INDOPACOM
    United States Indo-Pacific Command
    COVID19
    SOCIAL DISTANCING
    READYAF
    COVIDUSAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT