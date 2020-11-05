U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Heimsoth, 747th Communications Squadron network technician, patches ports and configures a network switch for customer connectivity at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 11, 2020. The 747th CS maintains Air Force networks for the 15th Wing and it's geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 18:39 Photo ID: 6217027 VIRIN: 200511-F-RE693-0051 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.38 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Socially distancing while digitally connected [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.