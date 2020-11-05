U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mark Burston, 747th Communications Squadron executive communication technician, replaces hardware on a government computer during COVID-19 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 11, 2020. The 747th CS maintains Air Force networks for the 15th Wing and its geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 18:39
|Photo ID:
|6217028
|VIRIN:
|200511-F-RE693-0073
|Resolution:
|7054x4548
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Socially distancing while digitally connected [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Socially distancing while digitally connected
LEAVE A COMMENT