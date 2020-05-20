Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Casey Drege returns to Fargo after deployment to southwest Asia [Image 3 of 4]

    Sgt. Casey Drege returns to Fargo after deployment to southwest Asia

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Sgt. Casey Drege, of the 957th Multi-role Bridge Company, North Dakota Army National Guard, is greeted by his wife Sierra, as he arrives on a C-12 aircraft at the Fargo Jet Center, Fargo, N.D., upon completion of his eleven-month deployment to southwest Asia May 20, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Casey Drege returns to Fargo after deployment to southwest Asia [Image 4 of 4], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homecoming
    NDNG
    North Dakota
    Fargo
    Army
    NDARNG

