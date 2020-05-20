Sgt. Casey Drege returns to Fargo after deployment to southwest Asia

Sgt. Casey Drege, of the 957th Multi-role Bridge Company, North Dakota Army National Guard, arrives on a C-12 aircraft at the Fargo Jet Center, Fargo, N.D., upon completion of his eleven-month deployment to southwest Asia May 20, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

