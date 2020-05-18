Brig. Gen. Heidi J. Hoyle, outgoing Chief of Ordnance, passes the corps’ colors to Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, during the Ordnance Corps Relinquishment of Command Ceremony this morning at the Ord. Training Support Center. Looking on are Col. Stephen Elder, incoming interim Chief of Ordnance and Explosive Ord. Disposal Commandant, and Command Sgt. Maj. Petra M. Casarez, Ord. Corps CSM. Hoyle is headed to Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., where she will become commanding general, 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Command (CBRNE). Brig. Gen. Michelle M.T. Letcher is scheduled to be the next Chief of Ordnance.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 17:13 Photo ID: 6216976 VIRIN: 200518-A-US054-799 Resolution: 4340x2920 Size: 6.39 MB Location: BAY CITY, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hoyle concludes Chief of Ord. tour; cited as 'phenomental leader' by CG [Image 3 of 3], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.