    Hoyle concludes Chief of Ord. tour; cited as 'phenomental leader' by CG

    BAY CITY, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Heidi J. Hoyle, outgoing Chief of Ordnance, passes the corps’ colors to Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, during the Ordnance Corps Relinquishment of Command Ceremony this morning at the Ord. Training Support Center. Looking on are Col. Stephen Elder, incoming interim Chief of Ordnance and Explosive Ord. Disposal Commandant, and Command Sgt. Maj. Petra M. Casarez, Ord. Corps CSM. Hoyle is headed to Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., where she will become commanding general, 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Command (CBRNE). Brig. Gen. Michelle M.T. Letcher is scheduled to be the next Chief of Ordnance.

    Hoyle concludes Chief of Ord. tour; cited as 'phenomenal leader' by CG

    TAGS

    elder
    relinquishment of command
    fogg
    Hoyle
    casarez

