    Hoyle concludes Chief of Ord. tour; cited as 'phenomental leader' by CG [Image 2 of 3]

    BAY CITY, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Heidi J. Hoyle, outgoing Chief of Ordnance, listens to the speech of Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, alongside her husband, Dr. Demetrious Cleotelis, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Perry III, CASCOM CSM, during a relinquishment of command ceremony held in her honor May 18 at the Ordnance Training Support Facility.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 17:13
    Location: BAY CITY, MI, US 
