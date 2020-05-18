Brig. Gen. Heidi J. Hoyle, outgoing Chief of Ordnance, listens to the speech of Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, alongside her husband, Dr. Demetrious Cleotelis, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Perry III, CASCOM CSM, during a relinquishment of command ceremony held in her honor May 18 at the Ordnance Training Support Facility.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 17:13 Photo ID: 6216975 VIRIN: 200518-A-US054-749 Resolution: 5568x3408 Size: 16.43 MB Location: BAY CITY, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hoyle concludes Chief of Ord. tour; cited as 'phenomental leader' by CG [Image 3 of 3], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.