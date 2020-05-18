Hoyle concludes Chief of Ord. tour; cited as 'phenomental leader' by CG

Col. Stephen F. Elder, incoming interim Chief of Ordnance and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Commandant, accepts the corps’ colors from Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, during a COVID-19-restricted Ordnance Corps Relinquishment of Command Ceremony May 18 at the Ord. Training Support Center. Elder took over duties and responsibilities for Brig. Gen. Heidi J. Hoyle, who is scheduled to be the next commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Command (CBRNE), Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.

