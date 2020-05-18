Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hoyle concludes Chief of Ord. tour; cited as 'phenomental leader' by CG [Image 1 of 3]

    Hoyle concludes Chief of Ord. tour; cited as 'phenomental leader' by CG

    BAY CITY, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Col. Stephen F. Elder, incoming interim Chief of Ordnance and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Commandant, accepts the corps’ colors from Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, during a COVID-19-restricted Ordnance Corps Relinquishment of Command Ceremony May 18 at the Ord. Training Support Center. Elder took over duties and responsibilities for Brig. Gen. Heidi J. Hoyle, who is scheduled to be the next commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Command (CBRNE), Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.

    logistics
    elder
    ordnance
    fort lee
    coo
    cascom
    relinquishment of command
    fogg
    hoyle

