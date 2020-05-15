Maj. Will Pitt, medical officer in charge for the return of the Class of 2020, discusses the process to test the cadets for COVID-19 during a rehersal May 15. Each cadet will be tested for COVID-19 at Camp Buckner before being transported onto West Point.

