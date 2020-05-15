Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Brandon OConnor 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Maj. Will Pitt, medical officer in charge for the return of the Class of 2020, discusses the process to test the cadets for COVID-19 during a rehersal May 15. Each cadet will be tested for COVID-19 at Camp Buckner before being transported onto West Point.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, return of the class of 2020 [Image 3 of 3], by Brandon OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Plans in place to safely welcome Class of 2020 back to West Point

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army
    COVID-19
    Army COVID-19 Response

