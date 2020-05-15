West Point’s Directorate of Public Works has made extensive repairs to Camp Buckner in preparation for the return of the Corps of Cadets and summer training. The work included cleaning up the theater, which will be used as a holding area for cadets waiting to be tested for COVID-19.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 14:16 Photo ID: 6216726 VIRIN: 200515-A-QG670-1001 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.37 MB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, return of the class of 2020 [Image 3 of 3], by Brandon OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.