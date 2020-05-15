Lt. Col. George Mitroka, regimental tactical officer for fourth regiment, talks through the process for bringing back the U.S. Military Academy’s Class of 2020 Friday at the transportation motor pool. The TMP will be the first stop for all returning cadets before they are transported to Camp Buckner for COVID-19 testing.
This work, Return of Class of 2020 [Image 3 of 3], by Brandon OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Plans in place to safely welcome Class of 2020 back to West Point
