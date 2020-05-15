Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Return of Class of 2020 [Image 1 of 3]

    Return of Class of 2020

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Brandon OConnor 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Lt. Col. George Mitroka, regimental tactical officer for fourth regiment, talks through the process for bringing back the U.S. Military Academy’s Class of 2020 Friday at the transportation motor pool. The TMP will be the first stop for all returning cadets before they are transported to Camp Buckner for COVID-19 testing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 14:16
    Photo ID: 6216725
    VIRIN: 200515-A-QG670-1008
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Return of Class of 2020 [Image 3 of 3], by Brandon OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Return of Class of 2020
    return of the class of 2020
    return of the class of 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Plans in place to safely welcome Class of 2020 back to West Point

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army
    COVID-19
    Army COVID-19 Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT