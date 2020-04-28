Sgt. Nicholas Boggs, a squad leader assigned to the 1138th Transportation Company, Missouri National Guard, provides traffic management at a mobile COVID-19 testing site while a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber aircraft from Whiteman Air Force Base flies over in Kansas City, Missouri, April 28, 2020. The Soldiers were assisting a multi-agency effort between the Missouri Disaster Assistance Team, Medical Reserve Corps, Kansas City Health Department, and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The aircraft flew over medical facilities in the Kansas City metro area to honor health care workers and volunteers who are on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 11:53 Photo ID: 6216515 VIRIN: 200428-Z-UP142-0200 Resolution: 4509x2538 Size: 1.54 MB Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Missouri Soldiers provide traffic management at COVID testing site [Image 11 of 11], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.