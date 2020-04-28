Soldiers assigned to the 1138th Transportation Company, Missouri National Guard, provide traffic management at a mobile COVID-19 testing site in Kansas City, Missouri, April 28, 2020. The Soldiers were assisting a multi-agency effort between the Missouri Disaster Assistance Team, Medical Reserve Corps, Kansas City Health Department, and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 11:53 Photo ID: 6216514 VIRIN: 200428-Z-UP142-0190 Resolution: 4422x2489 Size: 1.92 MB Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Missouri Soldiers provide traffic management at COVID testing site [Image 11 of 11], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.