    Missouri Soldiers provide traffic management at COVID testing site [Image 9 of 11]

    Missouri Soldiers provide traffic management at COVID testing site

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2020

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Sgt. Nicholas Boggs, a squad leader assigned to the 1138th Transportation Company, Missouri National Guard, provides traffic management at a mobile COVID-19 testing site in Kansas City, Missouri, April 28, 2020. The Soldiers were assisting a multi-agency effort between the Missouri Disaster Assistance Team, Medical Reserve Corps, Kansas City Health Department, and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 11:53
    Photo ID: 6216513
    VIRIN: 200428-Z-UP142-0185
    Resolution: 4820x2713
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Soldiers provide traffic management at COVID testing site [Image 11 of 11], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    national guard
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGuard

