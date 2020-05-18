USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean

200518-N-RJ834-0004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 18, 2020) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Elias Ericksen, from Celebration, Florida, removes sealant from an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the "Red Rippers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean May 18, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tamara Vaughn)

