    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean [Image 2 of 8]

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean

    USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN 75), ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.17.2020

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Mark Schultz 

    USS Harry S Truman

    200517-N-TB080-0159 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2020) Sailors prepare to shoot 9 mm service pistols during a live-fire exercise on an aircraft elevator aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean May 17, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Courtney Strahan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 10:44
    Photo ID: 6216373
    VIRIN: 200517-N-TB080-0159
    Resolution: 4258x2834
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN 75), ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

