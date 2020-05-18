Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Seaman Brandon Fryman 

    USS Harry S Truman

    200518-N-EJ940-1024 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 18, 2020) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Bailey Wren, from Glendora, California, cleans a BRU-14/A bomb rack on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean May 18, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon M. Fryman)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 10:45
    Photo ID: 6216380
    VIRIN: 200518-N-EJ940-1024
    Resolution: 4254x2831
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean [Image 8 of 8], by SN Brandon Fryman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    200517-N-TB080-0201
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

