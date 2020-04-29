Healthy Vision Month

U.S. Air National Guard Optometrist, Capt. Jill Holler, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, poses for a photo in the medical group facility. As an optometrist for the aviation wing, Holler provides vision screenings, measures and orders personal protective safety glasses, gas mask inserts and spectacles, as well as educates members on vision conservation. U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker.

