    Healthy Vision Month [Image 1 of 4]

    Healthy Vision Month

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Optometrist, Capt. Jill Holler, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, conducts a vision screening for Master Sgt. Christopher Ice, a health systems specialist also assigned to the 180FW. As an optometrist for the aviation wing, Holler provides vision screenings, measures and orders personal protective safety glasses, gas mask inserts and spectacles, as well as educates members on vision conservation. U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Healthy Vision Month [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Beth Holliker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Healthy Vision Enhances Warfighter Health and Readiness

    Ohio National Guard
    Vision
    Citizen Soldier
    180th Fighter Wing
    180FW
    ONG
    Stinger Nation
    Healthy Vision Month

