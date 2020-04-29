Healthy Vision Month

U.S. Air National Guard Airman, Master Sgt. Christopher Ice, a health systems specialist assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, participates in a vision screening, April 29, 2020. The optometry department for the aviation wing provides vision screenings, measures and orders personal protective safety glasses, gas mask inserts and spectacles, as well as educates members on vision conservation. U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker.

Date Taken: 04.29.2020
Location: SWANTON, OH, US