Personnel with NAS Pensacola Port Operations work on the pier during the arrival of the Coast Guard Cutter Cypress, May 12, 2020. The department has taken increased measures to combat the threat of COVID-19. (US Navy photo by Joshua Cox, NAS Pensacola Public Affairs Office/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 09:14 Photo ID: 6216220 VIRIN: 200512-N-IT398-131 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 4.69 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Pensacola Port Operations Continue Amid COVID-19 Pandemic [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.