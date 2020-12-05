Personnel with NAS Pensacola Port Operations work on the pier during the arrival of the Coast Guard Cutter Cypress, May 12, 2020. The department has taken increased measures to combat the threat of COVID-19. (US Navy photo by Joshua Cox, NAS Pensacola Public Affairs Office/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 09:14
|Photo ID:
|6216220
|VIRIN:
|200512-N-IT398-131
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola Port Operations Continue Amid COVID-19 Pandemic [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Pensacola Port Operations Continue Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
LEAVE A COMMENT