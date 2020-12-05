A member of the NAS Pensacola Port Operations staff works on the pier during the arrival of the Coast Guard Cutter Cypress, May 12, 2020. One of the missions for the department is to mitigate oil spills and ensure the water around NAS Pensacola isn’t impacted by the arrival and departures of vessels. (US Navy photo by Joshua Cox, NAS Pensacola Public Affairs Office/Released)
NAS Pensacola Port Operations Continue Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
