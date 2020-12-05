Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Pensacola Port Operations Continue Amid COVID-19 Pandemic [Image 3 of 4]

    NAS Pensacola Port Operations Continue Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2020

    Photo by Joshua Cox 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    A member of the NAS Pensacola Port Operations staff works on the pier during the arrival of the Coast Guard Cutter Cypress, May 12, 2020. The official mission of Port Operations is to service the craft in port. (US Navy photo by Joshua Cox, NAS Pensacola Public Affairs Office/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 09:14
    Photo ID: 6216219
    VIRIN: 200512-N-IT398-098
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Pensacola Port Operations Continue Amid COVID-19 Pandemic [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAS Pensacola
    CNRSE
    NASP

