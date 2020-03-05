Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Post Flight Maintenance for UAS Grey Eagle [Image 6 of 6]

    Post Flight Maintenance for UAS Grey Eagle

    IRAQ

    05.03.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Pfc. Kenneth Duncan performs a post flight maintenance check on an unmanned aircraft system, Gray Eagle, on May 3, 2020. Deployed to the Middle East with Delta Company, 82nd Aviation Regiment as an Unmanned Aircraft Systems Repairer (15E), Pfc. Duncan conducts these checks regularly to make sure these aircraft are fit for flight by topping off on engine fluids and checking the brakes.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 09:18
    Photo ID: 6216213
    VIRIN: 200503-Z-KO357-671
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.23 MB
    Location: IQ
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    TAGS

    Delta Company
    Maintenance
    Aviation
    unmanned aircraft system
    82nd Aviation Regiment
    Gray Eagle
    34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

