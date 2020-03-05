Pfc. Kenneth Duncan performs a post flight maintenance check on an unmanned aircraft system, Gray Eagle, on May 3, 2020. Deployed to the Middle East with Delta Company, 82nd Aviation Regiment as an Unmanned Aircraft Systems Repairer (15E), Pfc. Duncan conducts these checks regularly to make sure these aircraft are fit for flight by topping off on engine fluids and checking the brakes.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 09:18
|Photo ID:
|6216208
|VIRIN:
|200503-Z-KO357-717
|Resolution:
|6513x4342
|Size:
|12.25 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Post Flight Maintenance for UAS Grey Eagle [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT