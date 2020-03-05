Post Flight Maintenance for UAS Grey Eagle

Pfc. Kenneth Duncan performs a post flight maintenance check on an unmanned aircraft system, Gray Eagle, on May 3, 2020. Deployed to the Middle East with Delta Company, 82nd Aviation Regiment as an Unmanned Aircraft Systems Repairer (15E), Pfc. Duncan conducts these checks regularly to make sure these aircraft are fit for flight by topping off on engine fluids and checking the brakes.

