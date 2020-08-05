Safety inspections at construction sites ensure successful outcome

A board with safety instructions is posted outside a construction site within the Djibouti Base Cluster, May 8, 2020. Safety personnel regularly inspect sites to ensure workers are in their appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as surveying the overall site for any potential hazards that could be mitigated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gage Daniel)

Date Taken: 05.08.2020
Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ