Safety inspections at construction sites ensure successful outcome

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jeffery Puckett, safety noncommissioned officer-in-charge and medic, 492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), stands in a doorway for a photo within the Djibouti Base Cluster, Djibouti, May 8, 2020. As the safety NCOIC, Puckett conducts regular safety inspections of construction sites, ensuring personnel are in their appropriate personal protective equipment, as well as surveying the overall site for any potential hazards that could be mitigated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gage Daniel)

