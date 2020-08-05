Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety inspections at construction sites ensure successful outcome

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Gage Daniel 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jeffery Puckett (right), safety noncommissioned officer-in-charge and medic, 492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), monitors a construction site for safety conformity and violations within the Djibouti Base Cluster, Djibouti, May 8, 2020. As the safety NCOIC, Puckett conducts regular safety inspections of construction sites, ensuring personnel are in their appropriate personal protective equipment, as well as surveying the overall site for any potential hazards that could be mitigated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gage Daniel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety inspections at construction sites ensure successful outcome [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Gage Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

