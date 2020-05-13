644th CBCS keeps EMEDS ready

Airmen assigned to the 644th Combat Communications Squadron pose for a group photo at Naval Hospital, Guam, May 13, 2020. The 644th CBCS constructed a seven-man team to support Expeditionary Medical Support System, bringing various capabilities to medical workers like worldwide telephone access, internet to communicate with local and stateside medical sources, and a local network for medical caregivers to use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

