U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Curtis Lewis, 644th Combat Communications Squadron cyber transport supervisor, inspects a network server at the Expeditionary Medical Support System (EMEDS), located at Naval Hospital, Guam, May 13, 2020. Lewis, along with a team of Airmen assigned to the 644th CBCS, has built a viable and well-rounded network that continues to give medical caregivers at EMEDS the ability to communicate with medical sources locally and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 02:14 Photo ID: 6215987 VIRIN: 200513-F-SP573-1015 Resolution: 6102x4107 Size: 20.18 MB Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 644th CBCS keeps EMEDS ready [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.