Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    644th CBCS keeps EMEDS ready [Image 2 of 3]

    644th CBCS keeps EMEDS ready

    ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GUAM

    05.13.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Curtis Lewis, 644th Combat Communications Squadron cyber transport supervisor, inspects a network server at the Expeditionary Medical Support System (EMEDS), located at Naval Hospital, Guam, May 13, 2020. Lewis, along with a team of Airmen assigned to the 644th CBCS, has built a viable and well-rounded network that continues to give medical caregivers at EMEDS the ability to communicate with medical sources locally and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 02:14
    Photo ID: 6215987
    VIRIN: 200513-F-SP573-1015
    Resolution: 6102x4107
    Size: 20.18 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 644th CBCS keeps EMEDS ready [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    644th CBCS keeps EMEDS ready
    644th CBCS keeps EMEDS ready
    644th CBCS keeps EMEDS ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    644th CBCS keeps EMEDS ready

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Naval Hospital Guam
    Navy
    EMEDS
    36th Wing
    Expeditionary Medical Support System
    644th CBCS
    644th Combat Communications Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT