644th CBCS keeps EMEDS ready

Airmen assigned to the 644th Combat Communications Squadron work to keep communications operational at the Expeditionary Medical Support System (EMEDS), located at Naval Hospital, Guam, May 13, 2020. The 644th CBCS has built a viable and well-rounded network that continues to give medical caregivers at EMEDS the ability to communicate with medical sources locally and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 02:14
|Photo ID:
|6215985
|VIRIN:
|200513-F-SP573-1046
|Resolution:
|6909x4738
|Size:
|18.28 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
